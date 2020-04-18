QunQun (QUN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $238,478.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. QunQun has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $238,478.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $5.60 and $24.68. Over the last week, QunQun has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00053703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.92 or 0.04257135 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00066527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014092 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010007 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003352 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,528,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 696,132,192 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

