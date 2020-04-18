QYNO (QNO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $31.00

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, QYNO has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. QYNO has a market cap of $388.55 and approximately $31.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QYNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About QYNO

QNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

