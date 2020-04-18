Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,400 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 551,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of METC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.86. 101,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,025. The company has a market capitalization of $115.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.03. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

METC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ramaco Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

