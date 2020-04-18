Rancher Energy (OTCMKTS:TRXO) & Devon Energy (OTCMKTS:DVN) Head-To-Head Review

Rancher Energy (OTCMKTS:TRXO) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rancher Energy and Devon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rancher Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Devon Energy $6.22 billion 0.57 -$355.00 million $1.38 6.68

Rancher Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Devon Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Rancher Energy has a beta of 7.18, indicating that its share price is 618% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.9% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Rancher Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rancher Energy and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rancher Energy N/A N/A N/A Devon Energy -5.18% 8.33% 3.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rancher Energy and Devon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rancher Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Devon Energy 0 8 14 0 2.64

Devon Energy has a consensus target price of $23.05, indicating a potential upside of 150.03%. Given Devon Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Rancher Energy.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Rancher Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rancher Energy Company Profile

T-Rex Oil, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. T-Rex Oil, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

