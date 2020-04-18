Rapidz (RPZX) Market Capitalization Reaches $346,916.80

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 24.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rapidz has traded 87.1% higher against the US dollar. Rapidz has a total market cap of $346,916.80 and approximately $61,383.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.61 or 0.02828666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00229621 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00058577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 661,943,284 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io.

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.