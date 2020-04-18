Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 788 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $7.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.56. 5,822,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,096,793. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

