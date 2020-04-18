Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Danaher from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.56.

DHR traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.53. 3,565,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,747. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.32. The firm has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

