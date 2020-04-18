Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,850.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,460,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $280,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $110.10. The company had a trading volume of 779,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,623. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.45 and its 200 day moving average is $108.56.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

