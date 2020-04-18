Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $34.50 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,414 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 2.0% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $34,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. 19,523,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,296,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.43. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $202.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

