Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 27,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 32,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PSX traded up $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,599,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,308. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

