Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after buying an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after buying an additional 723,775 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,896,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after purchasing an additional 306,997 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,615,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,743,648. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $237.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.