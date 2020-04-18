Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 15,217 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,217 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.0% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. 34,479,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,841,576. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $216.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.98.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

