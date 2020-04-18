RealChain (RCT) Price Up 31.1% Over Last Week

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, RealChain has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. RealChain has a total market cap of $162,519.51 and approximately $4,759.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00053726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.43 or 0.04548305 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00066863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013746 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009727 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003306 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,220,249 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

