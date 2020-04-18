RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) & Smartsheet (NASDAQ:SMAR) Head-To-Head Survey

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

RealPage has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smartsheet has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RealPage and Smartsheet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage $988.14 million 5.81 $58.21 million $1.28 47.39 Smartsheet $270.88 million 21.93 -$95.94 million ($0.82) -61.66

RealPage has higher revenue and earnings than Smartsheet. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RealPage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RealPage and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage 5.89% 10.14% 4.78% Smartsheet -35.42% -21.26% -13.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RealPage and Smartsheet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage 0 3 5 0 2.63 Smartsheet 0 2 11 0 2.85

RealPage presently has a consensus price target of $70.57, suggesting a potential upside of 16.34%. Smartsheet has a consensus price target of $49.08, suggesting a potential downside of 2.93%. Given RealPage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RealPage is more favorable than Smartsheet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of RealPage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Smartsheet shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of RealPage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Smartsheet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RealPage beats Smartsheet on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties. The company also provides RealPage Financial Services for back office accounting; Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; SmartSource IT for IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, Intelligent Lease Management, LeaseLabs, Lead2Lease CRM, Resident Screening, and MyNewPlace solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, applicant screening, and creative content design. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as resident utility management, resident payments, resident portal, contact center maintenance, and renter's insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renter's insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yieldstar revenue management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training programs. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

