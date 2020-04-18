RED 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10,531.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, RED has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One RED token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. RED has a market cap of $195,606.80 and $10,531.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00607847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014317 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007446 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

