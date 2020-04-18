Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Tops $0.0020

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $43,404.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

PHX is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bitbns, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

