Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.33. Redwood Trust posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,079,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693,056. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $362.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 36.57%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,962,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

