Refereum Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $43,519.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Bibox, Upbit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.21 or 0.02824600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00228390 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,877,236,401 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Cobinhood, Bibox, Upbit, Gate.io, DDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

