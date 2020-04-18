Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 1,344 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,597 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,062,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,542,834. The firm has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $97.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

