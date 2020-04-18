Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 1,610 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Chevron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.17. 16,119,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,725,722. The company has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

