Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Short Interest Update

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 1,762,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 761,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

NYSE:RGA traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.90. The stock had a trading volume of 643,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.06. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,116,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,398,000 after acquiring an additional 112,293 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 669.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

