Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,505 shares during the quarter. Repligen accounts for about 3.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.58% of Repligen worth $129,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $105.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 240.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.99. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $52.87 and a one year high of $109.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 13.28.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $1,074,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,163,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,661.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,813 shares of company stock worth $5,308,002 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

