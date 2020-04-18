Revain Market Cap Reaches $5.13 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, Revain has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Revain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit, Kuna and Cryptopia. Revain has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $980,588.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.66 or 0.02799374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00228453 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00051644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Revain

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,410,729 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, Kucoin, BTC-Alpha, Kuna, YoBit, BitFlip, OKEx, C-CEX, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.