RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. 30,655,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,902,490. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

