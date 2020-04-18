RFG Advisory LLC Has $9.87 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,145 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,603,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,607. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $39.88.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

