Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.13 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, DragonEX and Ethfinex. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $30.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, OKEx, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, DragonEX, C2CX, Bittrex, Binance, Gate.io, Upbit and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

