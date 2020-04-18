Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 1.50

News stories about Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rite Aid earned a news impact score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

