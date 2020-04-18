Rocket Pool Price Reaches $0.67 on Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $6.90 million and $58,930.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00009247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 48.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.98 or 0.02810376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00227140 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

