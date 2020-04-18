Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Royal Gold worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Royal Gold by 20,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Royal Gold by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average of $110.16.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Barclays raised Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $14.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

