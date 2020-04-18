Ruff Reaches Market Cap of $5.52 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $15.06 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.23 or 0.02745118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00227245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00051002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.