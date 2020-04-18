S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.25.

LMT traded up $23.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $401.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,399. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

