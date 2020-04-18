Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.16% of Safehold worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 87,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 640.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after buying an additional 901,336 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 344,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.56 per share, for a total transaction of $668,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,286,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,126,529.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 315,000 shares of company stock worth $16,018,350. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $54.22 on Friday. Safehold Inc has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $44.04.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.56 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 34.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 69.66%.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Safehold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

