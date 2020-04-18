Sage Capital Advisors llc Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.2% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after purchasing an additional 833,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.46. 14,963,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,334,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

