Sage Capital Advisors llc Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.2% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $4.61 on Friday, reaching $106.63. 17,897,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,942,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average is $131.09. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

