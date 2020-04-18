Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Saia worth $10,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $29,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Saia by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $10,485,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Saia by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,621,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,010,000 after acquiring an additional 26,723 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIA opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Saia Inc has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens cut shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

