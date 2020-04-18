SaluS (SLS) Market Cap Hits $4.52 Million

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. SaluS has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $3,773.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.46 or 0.00061521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, SaluS has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034362 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00047236 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000708 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,277.85 or 1.00334265 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000695 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000496 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

