Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Earns News Impact Rating of 2.53

Media headlines about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have trended positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a news impact score of 2.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Samsung Electronics’ analysis:

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Samsung Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS SSNLF remained flat at $$2,209.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 260. The company has a market cap of $13,193.22 billion, a PE ratio of 803.53 and a beta of 7.87. Samsung Electronics has a 1-year low of $1,400.00 and a 1-year high of $2,450.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,209.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,722.55.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.