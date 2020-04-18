savedroid Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded down 67.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, savedroid has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. savedroid has a market capitalization of $126,490.59 and $28.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One savedroid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Tidex and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

savedroid Profile

savedroid (CRYPTO:SVD) is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com.

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bancor Network, Cobinhood, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

