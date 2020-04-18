Scala (XLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $212,755.27

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $212,755.27 and approximately $101.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last week, Scala has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.42 or 0.02819753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00227374 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00052091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network.

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

