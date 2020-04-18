Scala (XLA) Market Capitalization Tops $216,462.19

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre. Scala has a market cap of $216,462.19 and $67.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.77 or 0.02728150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00225105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00056035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00049989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io.

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

