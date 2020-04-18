Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.4% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. 7,072,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,359,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

