Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,725 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.50% of Science Applications International worth $21,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. Science Applications International Corp has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $96.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,270.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yvette Kanouff bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,769.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. ValuEngine raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. William Blair began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.