Scout Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 78,428 NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,428 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of NXPI traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,445,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,920. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $139.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

