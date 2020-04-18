Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,989 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth approximately $756,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 547,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,483,000 after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.69. 11,214,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,468,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $271.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.