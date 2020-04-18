Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Qualys worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,193,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 461,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,380,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 166,864 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $106.13. The company had a trading volume of 766,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 0.90. Qualys Inc has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $84,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,771,423.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.63, for a total value of $47,983.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,139 shares in the company, valued at $19,101,591.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,541. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

