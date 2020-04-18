Scout Investments Inc. Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.25% of Medpace worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Medpace by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,278,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Medpace by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 112,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock traded up $5.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.68. The stock had a trading volume of 292,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Medpace Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $109.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.97.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Medpace’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

