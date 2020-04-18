Scout Investments Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,333 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $9.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.94. The company had a trading volume of 309,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.85 and its 200-day moving average is $161.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $181.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.45.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

