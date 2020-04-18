Scout Investments Inc. Sells 10,618 Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,618 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.53% of BioTelemetry worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEAT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,447,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,622,000 after acquiring an additional 277,151 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,087,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in BioTelemetry by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 591,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,382,000 after acquiring an additional 64,897 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 551,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 145,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

BEAT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.09. 219,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,877. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BioTelemetry Inc has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $60.08.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $112.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

