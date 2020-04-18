Scout Investments Inc. Sells 200,882 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200,882 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Masco worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Masco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 979,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 889.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 691,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after purchasing an additional 402,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,550,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays raised shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nomura upped their price target on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

