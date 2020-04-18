Scout Investments Inc. Sells 8,114 Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,114 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.43% of Monro worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Monro by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 533,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,701,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,502,000 after acquiring an additional 122,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after buying an additional 136,626 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.36. 346,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Monro Inc has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $89.62. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.86.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.